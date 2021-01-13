Bill proposes free fishing Mother's Day Weekend

The Montana Legislature is considering making Mother’s Day Weekend free for fishing.

Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, brought the bill before the Senate Fish and Game Committee on Tuesday afternoon. It would allow fishing without a license during Mother’s Day Weekend. That would make Mother’s Day Weekend the same as Father’s Day Weekend, which the Legislature made free for fishing 10 years ago.

Flowers noted the additional opportunity the change would allow for families to recreate and to try out fishing without the commitment of purchasing a license.

“This should be a feel-good bill for all of us,” he said.

The bill saw support from a number of conservation groups echoing the positive nature of the legislation.

“We all love our mothers, we all love fishing and we do support this bill,” said Colin Cooney with Montana Trout Unlimited.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

