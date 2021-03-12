Bill proposes enshrining hunting, fishing and trapping in Montana Constitution

During a hearing marked by a number of contentious exchanges between Republicans and an opponent of trapping, the House Judiciary Committee heard House Bill 367 brought by Republican Rep. Paul Fielder. If the bill receives support from two-thirds of the Legislature, voters in 2022 would be asked whether to amend a section of the Montana Constitution called the “Harvest Heritage” clause.

As currently written, the clause says, “The opportunity to harvest wild fish and wild game animals is a heritage that shall forever be preserved to the individual citizens of the state and does not create a right to trespass on private property or diminution of other private rights.”

HB 367 proposes striking that language in favor of, “The citizens of Montana have the right to hunt, fish, trap, and harvest wild fish and wildlife, including the right to use customary and current traditional means and methods, which does not create or imply any right of public trespass on private property or diminish in any way vested private property rights. The state shall give preference to hunting, fishing, and trapping by citizens as the primary but not exclusive means of the state’s management of wild fish and wildlife populations for the benefit of all Montanans. This state management right is subject to the necessary and proper management and conservation statutes enacted by the legislature and regulatory authority delegated by the legislature to a designated public agency or commission."