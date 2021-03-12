Bill proposes enshrining hunting, fishing and trapping in Montana Constitution

Montana voters could be asked to enshrine in the state constitution hunting, fishing and trapping as the traditional and preferred methods of fish and wildlife management under a bill brought by a Thompson Falls lawmaker.
During a hearing marked by a number of contentious exchanges between Republicans and an opponent of trapping, the House Judiciary Committee heard House Bill 367 brought by Republican Rep. Paul Fielder. If the bill receives support from two-thirds of the Legislature, voters in 2022 would be asked whether to amend a section of the Montana Constitution called the “Harvest Heritage” clause.
As currently written, the clause says, “The opportunity to harvest wild fish and wild game animals is a heritage that shall forever be preserved to the individual citizens of the state and does not create a right to trespass on private property or diminution of other private rights.”
HB 367 proposes striking that language in favor of, “The citizens of Montana have the right to hunt, fish, trap, and harvest wild fish and wildlife, including the right to use customary and current traditional means and methods, which does not create or imply any right of public trespass on private property or diminish in any way vested private property rights. The state shall give preference to hunting, fishing, and trapping by citizens as the primary but not exclusive means of the state’s management of wild fish and wildlife populations for the benefit of all Montanans. This state management right is subject to the necessary and proper management and conservation statutes enacted by the legislature and regulatory authority delegated by the legislature to a designated public agency or commission."
Fielder told the committee the change is necessary to curb ballot initiatives aimed at eliminating methods of hunting or trapping. He pointed to I-177 in 2016 as an example. That initiative sought to prohibit trapping on public lands but was voted down.
“Montanans rejected that ballot initiative but the sportsmen spent a lot of money and a lot of time,” Fielder said. “The intent of this bill is to make sure we don’t have to fight these ballot initiatives every year.”
Mac Minard with the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association testified in support of the bill. He chairs a council of outdoor groups that advises the Legislatures sportsmen’s caucus, and echoed concerns that ballot initiatives could halt certain methods of take. For example, hunting mountain lions might be considered constitutionally protected but a ballot initiative could ban the use of hounds to do so, he said.
Enshrining hunting, fishing and trapping in the constitution would say “this is so important that it has to meet a standard that is higher,” in the case of ballot initiatives, Minard testified.
Other groups including the Montana Stockgrowers Association, Citizens for Balanced Use, United Property Owners of Montana, the Montana Trappers Association and Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife also testified in support.
“The time has come to fortify our hunting, fishing and trapping heritage,” said Keith Kubista with Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife.
Several opponents of HB 367 believed that few Montanans opposed hunting or fishing, but that the bill was really about trapping. Using terms such as “abhorrent,” “arcane,” and “brutal” to describe trapping, the bill and other pro-trapping legislation was giving the state a black eye and could harm tourism, they said.
“I’ve listened to one bill after another that is designed to trap and kill wildlife and this one takes the cake,” said Stephen Capra with Footloose Montana, a group opposed to trapping.
Capra relayed a story he said came from his membership. According to the story, two people came upon a black bear caught in a leg hold trap. Another bear approached the trapped bear, the animals hugged and cried, he said.
“Animals have feelings, they have emotions, and that is the horror of trapping,” he said.
The testimony led to several pointed exchanges between committee Republicans and Capra. The lawmakers challenged Capra to respond to multiple scenarios, such as wolves preying on birthing animals or animals with young, ostensibly to push the point that nature could cause suffering or elicit animal emotions.
Other opponents questioned both the language in HB 367 and the need for it given the current Harvest Heritage clause. Opponents felt much of the proposed language was vague and would favor the killing of fish and wildlife over other important management tools, such as habitat preservation or enhancement.
“This bill is a solution in search of a problem and would only create uncertainty,” said Zach Strong with the Animal Welfare Institute. “It would hinder, not help wildlife management in Montana.”
Fielder closed on his bill saying that he believed much of the opposition was relying on emotion rather than science in pushing wildlife policy. Other states have passed similar legislation and he felt the legislation had been adequately vetted by attorneys at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, and with the attorney general and secretary of state, and that voters should get to decide.
Fielder’s wife, former state Sen. Jennifer Fielder, brought a similar proposal in 2017 that was voted down.
The committee took no immediate action on HB 367.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.