Bill proposes changes to Montana Board of Outfitters

A Senate committee Friday advanced a bill that would remake the Montana Board of Outfitters and reduce some reporting requirements from outfitters to the state.
The Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs Committee voted 7-4 to advance Senate Bill 275 from Sen. Jeff Welborn, R-Dillon. The bill would make multiple changes to the board of outfitters along with laws related to information reporting requirements and adjudication of complaints.
The board is made up of seven members — four outfitters with various certifications, two sportspersons and one public member.
Under SB 275 the board would shrink to five members — one outfitter licensed for both hunting and fishing on public land, one hunting outfitter on private land, one outfitter licensed for both hunting and fishing and one licensed only for fishing. The fifth member must be a Montana-based business owner reliant on the outdoor recreation industry.
Welborn said he believed it was long overdue that the board of outfitters see the changes, which he characterized as “common-sense.”
Representatives of the outfitting industry worked through the bill in encouraging lawmakers to support the changes.
Mac Minard with the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association told the committee the outfitters’ board was both oversized given how many licensees it oversees and inconsistent compared with other licensing boards. Acknowledging the likely contention of opponents, removal of two public members, he said the interests of the public would be safeguarded by the commissioner of the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.
Supporters of the bill touted additional aspects, including annual filings of client logs and days afield or on the water. While that information would continue to be kept by the individual outfitters, the information is used infrequently and outdated technology with the department makes digitizing it impractical, they said.
“It leads to the question of why we’re submitting all this data if nobody is using it,” said John Way, an outfitter from Ennis.
The bill would also eliminate an issue of “double adjudication,” supporters said, referring to both the board and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks investigating administrative issues with individual outfitters. Game wardens would still investigate criminal allegations involving fish and wildlife.
Montana Trout Unlimited threw its support behind the bill, with representative Collin Cooney calling it a “good compromise.”
Opposing the bill was Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and the Montana Wildlife Federation, which both felt the changes removed accountability to the public.
“This is a major overreach by the outfitting industry,” said Eric Clewis with the federation, adding it was leaving the industry to essentially police itself.
Because wildlife are a public resource, Clewis and others told the committee it was important to have more public representation on the board.
Eric Melson with BHA, was critical of the proposal to eliminate the reporting requirement, saying the information was important both for law enforcement and wildlife management.
“This amounts to self-dealing if there are no records to follow,” he said.
Sen. Mark Sweeney, D-Philipsburg, after disclosing he was previous an MWF board member, told Minard he was concerned the bill could create a further divide between outfitters and non-outfitted hunters, anglers and other recreationists.
Minard defended the bill, saying he understood the public’s broader interest in outfitting but the board’s responsibility is to evaluate licensure standards and to regulate an activity.
