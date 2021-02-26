Bill proposes changes to Montana Board of Outfitters

Mac Minard with the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association told the committee the outfitters’ board was both oversized given how many licensees it oversees and inconsistent compared with other licensing boards. Acknowledging the likely contention of opponents, removal of two public members, he said the interests of the public would be safeguarded by the commissioner of the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.

Supporters of the bill touted additional aspects, including annual filings of client logs and days afield or on the water. While that information would continue to be kept by the individual outfitters, the information is used infrequently and outdated technology with the department makes digitizing it impractical, they said.

“It leads to the question of why we’re submitting all this data if nobody is using it,” said John Way, an outfitter from Ennis.

The bill would also eliminate an issue of “double adjudication,” supporters said, referring to both the board and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks investigating administrative issues with individual outfitters. Game wardens would still investigate criminal allegations involving fish and wildlife.

Montana Trout Unlimited threw its support behind the bill, with representative Collin Cooney calling it a “good compromise.”