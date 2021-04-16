Bill prohibiting sale of transferred federal lands voted down

A Montana Senate committee voted down a bill Friday that would prohibit the sale of federal lands transferred to the state.

Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, touted House Bill 320 as a bill that simply prohibits sales of federal lands should any be transferred to Montana via Congress or a court order. The bill would safeguard the future of those lands, he has said about the bill.

The bill has seen stiff opposition from conservation groups who have labeled it a gateway toward making federal land transfer more palatable. Opponents often cite the expense of management under a hypothetical transfer, especially given Montana’s small population. That would lead the state under a large-scale transfer with little choice but to sell transferred lands into private hands, they argue.

Opponents to the bill said some small-scale sales of state lands should still be allowed.