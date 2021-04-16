Bill prohibiting sale of transferred federal lands voted down

A Montana Senate committee voted down a bill Friday that would prohibit the sale of federal lands transferred to the state.
Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, touted House Bill 320 as a bill that simply prohibits sales of federal lands should any be transferred to Montana via Congress or a court order. The bill would safeguard the future of those lands, he has said about the bill.
The bill has seen stiff opposition from conservation groups who have labeled it a gateway toward making federal land transfer more palatable. Opponents often cite the expense of management under a hypothetical transfer, especially given Montana’s small population. That would lead the state under a large-scale transfer with little choice but to sell transferred lands into private hands, they argue.
Opponents to the bill said some small-scale sales of state lands should still be allowed.
Gunderson saw the arguments as a contradiction, and rebuked opponents as wanting to keep the lands federally owned to encourage environmental litigation, which would be less attractive under state ownership.
Supporters of transferring federal lands to the state often contend the state would provide better management and produce revenue from natural resource industries.
In the Senate, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Director Amanda Kaster also testified in opposition. She raised concerns about potential impacts to the state’s land banking program, which allows the sale of some isolated or low-value state trust lands with proceeds going to fund purchases elsewhere.
The Senate Natural Resources Committee voted down HB 320 Friday, with three Republicans joining with five Democrats in voting against.
