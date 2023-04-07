Montana legislators amended and advanced this week the primary bill aimed at facilitating management of grizzly bears should they be delisted federally.

The House Fish, Wildlife & Parks Committee voted along party lines to advance House Bill 295 from Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge. The bill is backed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks as a means to put sidebars on grizzly management including for livestock producers in an effort to ensure stable grizzly populations.

Before passing the bill it saw an amendment from Rep. Denley Loge, R-St. Regis. The amendment states that FWP will transplant bears to the greatest extent possible to promote genetic exchange.

The subject of genetic exchange has been a significant issue in grizzly delisting debates as populations remain largely isolated from each other.

“This is really important that we get this on this bill,” said Rep. Jonathan Karlen, D-Missoula.

Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, who is a retired wildlife biologist, said transplants may increase both genetic diversity as well as vitality in the population.

The amendment passed unanimously, but lawmakers were divided along party lines over the bill. Democrats raised issues over killing conflict grizzlies on public lands and the lack of definition of a bear deemed “threatening.”

But with Republican support, SB 295 advances to the full House. It previously passed the Senate mostly along party lines.

The bill comes as the Biden administration recently announced a 12-month review of the bears’ status in the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone Ecosystems, a potential step toward delisting in a swath of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The bruins were placed on the Endangered Species List more than 40 years ago, and twice efforts to delist the Yellowstone population have failed under court challenges.

Gov. Greg Gianforte has pushed for delisting as populations have increased in Montana and neighboring states, citing a rise in conflicts and potential for better management by the state. The move is backed by livestock and some hunting groups.

At the same time the bill has seen opposition from environmental groups, who say delisting is premature as not all populations are recovered.

The bill states that upon delisting, state wildlife officials must adopt mortality thresholds including for bears killed due to livestock conflicts. That includes establishing an annual quota for the number of bears that may be killed and adjustments if a quota is reached.