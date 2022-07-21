Bill overturning 'Cottonwood' decision advances

With a temporary measure set to sunset next year, a bill that would permanently reverse an appellate court’s decision on when federal agencies must consult on endangered species advanced from a U.S. Senate committee Thursday.

Montana Republican Steve Daines and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin co-sponsored an amendment to Senate Bill 2561, aimed at reversing the 2015 “Cottonwood Decision," before the bill passed from committee Thursday. The decision is named for the Bozeman-based Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, which won the case before the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The decision found that the U.S. Forest Service needed to take a top-level look at its management plans after new critical habitat designations were determined for the threatened Canada lynx. In practice, the decision meant that within the 9th Circuit, the Forest Service needed to open up forest plans to consult the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service when a new species was listed under the Endangered Species Act, when new critical habitat was designated or when significant new information about a listed species became available. Litigation has followed as conservation groups seek enforcement of the decision.

Supporters of the decision say the consultation is critical in ensuring endangered species receive adequate protections based on the latest science.

Critics of the decision argued the requirement was duplicative of project-level analysis that includes the consultation, only serving to delay projects. Legally, government attorneys contended that the management plans were static decisions that did not direct on-the-ground work, and that consultations rarely resulted in management changes.

In 2018, a rider backed by Montana’s congressional delegation partially overturned the Cottonwood decision, but only until 2023. The measure overturned consultation requirements on new listings and critical habitat, while consultation on new significant information has remained in place.

The looming expiration has led to new bills seeking a full and permanent overturning of Cottonwood, including bills from Daines and Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale, with Thursday the farthest any have advanced. Democratic Sen. Jon Tester’s office said that he had recently signed on as a cosponsor to the Senate bill.

“The Cottonwood decision established a new standard for re-consultation on completed forest plans for only states within the 9th Circuit,” Daines said in the Senate Natural Resources Committee Thursday. “It created a split in the courts, and a different standard for Bureau of Land Management plans than forest plans. More importantly, it set a new, never-ending procedural requirement for consultation on plans that has diverted agency resources and time.”

In testimony before the same committee from October, Forest Service Deputy Chief Chris French said the agency estimates consultations on about 100 forest plans could take 5-10 years and millions of dollars to complete.

Daines argued the amendment will also bring clarity to a conflicting decision in the 10th Circuit.

Speaking against the bill was Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat for Oregon. Wyden indicated support for the principle of the bill and increasing timber harvest, but argued that its language would not have the desired effect of reducing environmental litigation.

“I very much wanted to work out with the sponsor (Daines), with a number of my Democratic colleagues and Sen. Manchin, I believe the Daines amendment as written will create more confusion, more litigation and looks like a lawyer’s full employment program,” he said.

Wyden pointed specifically to language saying consultation would not be required if there are “no on the ground effects,” believing it left legal ambiguity to the question of whether forest plans would qualify.

Daines countered that the language of the bill mirrored legal language from the Department of Justice used to argue the 9th Circuit case.

The amendment passed on a vote of 16-4.

Tester was among those who applauded the vote Thursday, with a spokesperson saying he has been concerned about additional red tape, cosponsored the current bill and joined in sponsoring the 2018 partial fix.

The committee’s action demonstrated strong, bipartisan support for the legislation that will “put the issue to rest by allowing timber, trails, and conservation projects to move forward while protecting a thorough environmental review process and without impacting conservation outcomes on the ground,” his office said.

The vote also saw support from several conservation and wood products groups such as the National Wild Turkey Federation and Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, citing concern about delays on forestry projects.

The vote drew some opposition as well, such as the Center for Biological Diversity, which said it hamstring consideration of new and important information on endangered species, such as the effects of climate change.