Opposition was strong to a bill heard Monday that would say the state Board of Public Education that sets curriculum standards cannot use content standards that include a scientific topic that is not fact.

While Senate Bill 325 sponsor Sen. Daniel Emrich, R-Great Falls, said that he didn’t think the bill would prohibit the teaching of scientific theories, which are the basis of explaining science, those who spoke against it said it would bar students from learning basics such as the theory of relativity because it does not meet the definition of a scientific fact as define in the bill.

The bill defines a scientific fact as “an indisputable and repeatable observation of a natural phenomenon.”

“The purpose of K-12 education is to educate children the facts of our world to better prepare them for the future and further education in their chosen field of study,” Emrich said in the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee. ”To that end (students) must know the difference between scientific fact and scientific theory. Whereas a scientific fact is … observable and repeatable and … if it does not meet this criteria it is a theory and is defined as speculation as for higher education to explore, debate, test and ultimately reach a scientific conclusion -- fact or fiction?”

But Daniel Farr, who spoke on behalf of the North East Rural Schools Alliance, said that it’s impossible to talk about things like geology and rock formations without talking about the theory of plate tectonics.

Braden Burkholder, a scientist, used the example of erosion, which is a scientific fact and something his young daughter is learning now.

“Here’s the thing — geological theories are key to understanding why erosion happens, when it happens, where it happens and how to mitigate it,” Burkholder said.

Language in a clause laying out the purpose of the bill reads "theory that is defined as speculation" for higher education to debate, but Emrich said that part of the bill would not end up in state law, meaning the legislation would not stop the teaching of theories. However, the part of the bill that would be codified says the Board of Public Education may not require curriculum "in a scientific topic that is not scientific fact."

Rob Jensen, who has taught science for more than 20 years, holds several degrees in science and won the Presidential Science and Math Teaching Award in 2019, said the bill “makes the 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial … look like a period of enlightenment.”

Several students spoke against the bill, including Greysen Jakes, a seventh-grader at Helena Middle School.

“If this bill were to pass, it would put students like me at a disadvantage if we were to pursue a career in science because I would not have learned many of the concepts my peers had,” Jakes said.

The bill had one proponent, Patrick Goud, a law professor in South Korea, who argued that things not witnessed first-hand could never be proven.

“So they make it up, it’s fabricated. That’s fraud from a legal perspective, that’s fraud and we should not be teaching children anywhere fraud,” Gould said.

Opponents also echoed a legal note attached to the bill that said it could possibly conflict with the state Constitution, which says the Board of Public Education has the power to exercise general supervision over the public school system, as well as local school boards’ ability to supervise schools in their districts.

Emrich argued against that, saying he felt the Legislature had the power to direct the board under the scope of his bill.

“We operate on the assumption that a theory is fact, unfortunately, it leads us to asking questions that may be potentially based on false assumptions. … That is the purpose of a theory is to find out and I have been told that the definition of scientific fact as a actual observable and repeatable thing is a issue,” Emerich said.