Bill offering liability protection from COVID-19 exposure clears committee

An amended version of a bill to protect businesses that take health precautions from being sued over possible exposure to COVID-19 passed out of the Senate Business and Labor Committee on Friday.
Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Great Falls, is carrying the bill and also brought the amendment. Both the amendment and the bill passed on a 8-3 party-line vote, with Republicans voting for it and Democrats against.
A bill that would protect businesses, churches, nonprofits and other organizations from civil liabilities from lawsuits over exposure to the virus is one of the requirements laid out by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte to lift the statewide mask mandate. The other is a more widespread distribution of the vaccine.
A spokesperson for Gianforte said Friday he was communicating with lawmakers on bills like Fitzpatrick’s to meet his condition.
“Gov. Gianforte continues working with legislators to find a path forward to protect businesses, schools, health care providers and others from lawsuits if they make a good-faith effort to protect individuals from the spread of coronavirus and follow clear public health guidelines,” Brooke Stroyke said in an email.
The amendment says that a business or other type of operation would not be civilly liable if they followed at least one set of public health guidance, and clarifies if two or more sets of guidance are applicable, the business only needs to take reasonable measures consistent with one.
Another change says that a business is not required to "police" the use of face masks or require temperature checks, Fitzpatrick said, even if such measures are recommended in public health guidance. It also says people are not required to be vaccinated.
Under the amendment, the bill is retroactive to Jan. 1 and would terminate Jan. 1, 2031.
The amendment also removed the required medical condition for someone to bring a civil suit; before, a person would have had to be hospitalized or die but that section was cut.
Under the updated bill, a person can bring civil litigation if there was an act or omission that constitutes gross negligence, willful or wanton misconduct or intentional tort, which is something that results from an intentional act.
Fitzpatrick said the changes were made because there were requests to clarify the bill. He said the Montana Chamber of Commerce supported the amendments.
“This language is trying to find something that addresses everybody’s concerns,” Fitzpatrick said.
Sen. Carlie Boland, D-Helena, said she didn’t get the amendment until late the night before the meeting.
“We needed to have time to review this,” Boland said. “ … This is a very big bill for us to put forward and to not comprehend it … it just isn’t enough time.”
The bill now heads to the full Senate for debate.
Also Friday, lawmakers in the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced another bill from Fitzpatrick that removed the penalties for a law enforcement officer that does not enforce a local health mandate. The bill passed unanimously.
After the vote, Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, said the legislation was more of a clean-up bill and that people she consulted in her community supported the changes. Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, said the same of her community.
"Sometimes we start loading down these bills with a lot of intentions that don't belong on them, and we should be focusing on what does the bill say," Sands said.
The two measures are part of many this session designed to change the way the state responds to the pandemic. Other bills heard over the first two weeks would do things like scale back a governor's power in declaring a state of emergency and make local health orders subject to approval by elected officials.