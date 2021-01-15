Bill offering liability protection from COVID-19 exposure clears committee

The amendment says that a business or other type of operation would not be civilly liable if they followed at least one set of public health guidance, and clarifies if two or more sets of guidance are applicable, the business only needs to take reasonable measures consistent with one.

Another change says that a business is not required to "police" the use of face masks or require temperature checks, Fitzpatrick said, even if such measures are recommended in public health guidance. It also says people are not required to be vaccinated.

Under the amendment, the bill is retroactive to Jan. 1 and would terminate Jan. 1, 2031.

The amendment also removed the required medical condition for someone to bring a civil suit; before, a person would have had to be hospitalized or die but that section was cut.

Under the updated bill, a person can bring civil litigation if there was an act or omission that constitutes gross negligence, willful or wanton misconduct or intentional tort, which is something that results from an intentional act.

Fitzpatrick said the changes were made because there were requests to clarify the bill. He said the Montana Chamber of Commerce supported the amendments.