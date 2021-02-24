Bill looks to increase penalty for illegally gating a public road

A bill aiming to curb the illegal blocking of public roads by invoking Montana’s hunter harassment laws could see violators paying hefty fines and facing potential jail time.
Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, brought Senate Bill 256 to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. The bill says that someone who places a locked gate on a public road that accesses public land could be prosecuted under the hunter harassment law, which carries much stiffer penalties than the law for putting an encroachment on a public road.
Currently a violator could be fined $10 per day for failing to remove an encroachment from a public road. But under the hunter harassment law, fines range from $500 to $1,000 and penalties could include jail time.
Flowers was a longtime employee of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and said he saw the hunter harassment law used successfully.
“I really do think the right deterrent can avoid bad behavior,” he said.
Various legislation to increase penalties for illegally blocking public roads has been brought the last few sessions and each time been voted down. Supporters believe current fines have not kept up, and have brought previous bills with penalties of up to $500 per day for illegally gating a county road. This is the first iteration to invoke the hunter harassment law.
“We hear all the time 'increasing public access to public lands.' This bill is an opportunity to do that with a simple clean bill,” said Nick Gevock with the Montana Wildlife Federation.
John Sullivan with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers said the bill would deter bad actors and defended gated roads as a form of harassment, saying it was an attempt to bully the public to deny access to public lands.
Opposing the bill was Shelby DeMars with United Property Owners of Montana, who offered a scathing assessment of the bill. In many cases the status of a road as public or private is far from clear and could be under legal dispute, she said.
“This drastic, drastic increase in penalties is an abhorrent move to try to force private landowners into submission,” she said.
Flowers said the bill was not intended to force landowners to submit while road status is under dispute but for cases when the status of a road as public or private is clear under the law. As lawmakers pass laws to protect private property rights with strict trespassing penalties, they too should work to deter blocks to legal public access to public lands, he said.