Bill looks to increase penalty for illegally gating a public road

A bill aiming to curb the illegal blocking of public roads by invoking Montana’s hunter harassment laws could see violators paying hefty fines and facing potential jail time.

Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, brought Senate Bill 256 to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. The bill says that someone who places a locked gate on a public road that accesses public land could be prosecuted under the hunter harassment law, which carries much stiffer penalties than the law for putting an encroachment on a public road.

Currently a violator could be fined $10 per day for failing to remove an encroachment from a public road. But under the hunter harassment law, fines range from $500 to $1,000 and penalties could include jail time.

Flowers was a longtime employee of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and said he saw the hunter harassment law used successfully.

“I really do think the right deterrent can avoid bad behavior,” he said.