Bill limiting rental application fees voted down

A Montana Senate committee voted down a bill Wednesday that sought to curb some rental application fees.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted party-line against Senate Bill 241 from Sen. JP Pomnichowski, D-Bozeman. The bill proposed limiting rental application fees to costs for specific services and providing refunds for services not rendered.
Supporters including college students, advocates for people with disabilities and survivors of abuse testified that in competitive rental markets where tenants may need to apply multiple times, the costs can be burdensome to prohibitive.
Opponents testified that landlords and property managers have costs for time and services that includes compliance with fair housing laws.
Democrats voiced support for the measure Wednesday. Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, said the bill curbed the practice of charging rental application fees without a direct tie to services provided.
But committee chairman Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, said he believed the issue was limited geographically and the bill could set a poor precedent.
“Supply and demand is really pushing this I think, and we did hear there are landlords that didn’t charge a fee, so they could always go to them,” he said. “I’m afraid that we’re setting a precedent here and the next thing we’ll get a bill that’s controlling what they’ll charge for the rent.”
The committee's seven Republicans voted against the four Democrats to defeat SB 241.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.