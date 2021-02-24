Bill limiting care for Montana transgender minors gets initial OK in House

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This bill discriminates against young transgender people and attempts to get between a medical provider and their patient," said Rep. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, on Wednesday. "This bill is no less harmful than (HB) 113. This bill denies to transgender youth the health care that would remain available to their peers."

Doctors who spoke against HB 427 earlier in the week said the types of procedures the bill would ban are not performed in Montana. Genital surgery is not best medical practices for minors, and chest surgery occurs only in the most severe cases with extensive consultation with doctors, consent of the minor and parents and a review by an insurance company.

Others opposed to the bill also raised legal concerns, saying the legislation would restrict care from transgender minors that would still be available to others.

Rep. Wendy McKamey, a Republican from Ulm, moved from voting against HB 113 to supporting HB 427. The main difference between the previous bill and the one McKamey said she could vote for now is the first bill also limited doctors from providing hormone treatments, hormone blockers or other care to minors and changed.

"It will not be the interfere that was so egregious as the previous bill," McKamey said.

This story will be updated.

