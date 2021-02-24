Bill limiting care for Montana transgender minors gets initial OK in House

The Montana House on Wednesday gave initial approval to a bill that would limit the medical care available to transgender minors on a 59-40 vote.
House Bill 427 is carried by Rep. John Fuller, a Whitefish Republican. The legislation would prohibit gender transition procedures and the removal of otherwise healthy or non-diseased body parts or tissue to treat gender dysphoria for minors. It would also bar doctors from making a referral for such care and make doctors who do so subject to penalties.
The bill faces a final vote in the House before it would move to the Senate. Fuller said the intent of his legislation is to protect children.
In a committee hearing Monday, opponents outnumbered supporters. Those who spoke against the bill raised concerns about everything from denying medical care to those who need it to the legislation's targeting of the transgender community that one person said had already led to a suicide attempt because of the legislation's revival.
HB 427 is another run at a previous bill from Fuller the House voted down in late January. That go-round, House Bill 113 cleared a second-reading vote 53-47, but died the following day 49-51.
"This bill discriminates against young transgender people and attempts to get between a medical provider and their patient," said Rep. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, on Wednesday. "This bill is no less harmful than (HB) 113. This bill denies to transgender youth the health care that would remain available to their peers."
Doctors who spoke against HB 427 earlier in the week said the types of procedures the bill would ban are not performed in Montana. Genital surgery is not best medical practices for minors, and chest surgery occurs only in the most severe cases with extensive consultation with doctors, consent of the minor and parents and a review by an insurance company.
Others opposed to the bill also raised legal concerns, saying the legislation would restrict care from transgender minors that would still be available to others.
Rep. Wendy McKamey, a Republican from Ulm, moved from voting against HB 113 to supporting HB 427. The main difference between the previous bill and the one McKamey said she could vote for now is the first bill also limited doctors from providing hormone treatments, hormone blockers or other care to minors and changed.
"It will not be the interfere that was so egregious as the previous bill," McKamey said.
This story will be updated.