Bill letting candidates spend campaign money on childcare heads to gov's desk

A bill allowing candidates to use election money to pay for childcare costs while they are campaigning is headed to the governor's desk.

House Bill 221, sponsored by Rep. Alice Buckley, D-Bozeman, narrowly passed a final vote in the House Monday, 51-49. It had passed a preliminary vote 63-37 on Friday, with Democrats and about half of Republicans supporting it.

An amendment added in the Senate clarifies that volunteer child care — such as a relative or close friend babysitting a candidate's children — does not need to be reported as an in-kind contribution.

When the House first heard the bill back in February, Buckley had argued for the measure as a way to allow a broader range of candidates for public office to be effective campaigners and public servants.