Bill grapples with expanding grizzly bear territory

Gillespie’s bill is a short one, making a declarative statement that the Legislature finds that grizzly bears are recovered, moving into more populated areas and should be removed from the Endangered Species Act. The bill goes on to say that a person that kills a grizzly bear that is attacking, killing or threatening to kill a person or livestock has an “absolute” defense against being charged with a crime.

Rancher Trina Bradley testified to seeing the damage large predators can do to livestock, but currently can only take action if a grizzly is in the act of attacking livestock.

“This means we can only defend livestock once damage is done,” she said, adding that they were not looking for a “free-for-all-shooting spree on grizzlies,” but a better way to defend their livelihoods.

Shannon Rammell, who was badly injured after he was mauled by a bear northeast of Choteau outside of a grain shed, testified of the fear he and many residents far out onto the plains now feel due to the presence of grizzlies.

“I was mauled nearly to death by one of these animals,” he said. “… If it wasn’t for my wife being there to scare the grizzly off of me, I would’ve been the first fatality on the eastern plains in a hundred years.”