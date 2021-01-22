Bill grapples with expanding grizzly bear territory

The status of grizzly bears in Montana and what people should be able to do to protect life and property from them is the subject of a bill heard this week in the Senate Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Committee.
Supporters of Senate Bill 98 brought by Sen. Bruce (Butch) Gillespie, R-Ethridge, stepped to the microphone to tell personal stories of grizzly bear encounters east of the Rocky Mountain Front. From lost livestock to a mauling, they raised concerns about the bruins’ expanding populations and the frustrations they felt at a perceived lack of action by state and federal officials.
Meanwhile, opponents of the bill testified that not only would it not affect federal laws that usurp state statutes, but it could delay delisting from the Endangered Species Act.
Since the grizzly bear was listed in 1975, the perception of people in the area is one of moving goalposts with bears appearing in much more populated areas and increasing risks to human safety, Gillespie told the committee.
“If we want to release the boot on the neck we’re told we can’t do it because of this, we can’t do it because of that — it seems like there’s always an excuse,” Gillespie told the committee. “We’ve been at this for 45 years now, going on 46, and still nothing has happened and our part of the world is paying the cost of that.”
Gillespie’s bill is a short one, making a declarative statement that the Legislature finds that grizzly bears are recovered, moving into more populated areas and should be removed from the Endangered Species Act. The bill goes on to say that a person that kills a grizzly bear that is attacking, killing or threatening to kill a person or livestock has an “absolute” defense against being charged with a crime.
Rancher Trina Bradley testified to seeing the damage large predators can do to livestock, but currently can only take action if a grizzly is in the act of attacking livestock.
“This means we can only defend livestock once damage is done,” she said, adding that they were not looking for a “free-for-all-shooting spree on grizzlies,” but a better way to defend their livelihoods.
Shannon Rammell, who was badly injured after he was mauled by a bear northeast of Choteau outside of a grain shed, testified of the fear he and many residents far out onto the plains now feel due to the presence of grizzlies.
“I was mauled nearly to death by one of these animals,” he said. “… If it wasn’t for my wife being there to scare the grizzly off of me, I would’ve been the first fatality on the eastern plains in a hundred years.”
Ross Morgan with Rocky Mountain Stockgrowers Association also felt the time for action is overdue.
“It’s only going to get worse and this bill helps those that are affected,” he said. “It’s time for those that are not affected to step back and listen to those that are.”
The legal issue with the bill, several opponents pointed out, is that because grizzly bears are federally protected they fall under federal rather than state law. Federal law currently allows for self-defense but does not allow for the killing of a grizzly bear that is “threatening” livestock.
“This bill could give the false impression they can kill a grizzly bear when they cannot under federal law,” said Nick Gevock with the Montana Wildlife Federation.
A legal note prepared for the bill notes that killings of grizzly bears are investigated by federal authorities and that SB 98 does not affect the jurisdictional authority over the animals.
Gevock and other opponents including Erin Edge with Defenders of Wildlife and Brooke Shifrin with the Greater Yellowstone Coalition further testified that SB 98 could raise issues in the event the bears are delisted in the Northern Continental Divide.
In order to meet the requirements for delisting, the state of Montana would need show federal officials how grizzly bears would be managed and what type of “regulatory mechanisms” are in place to ensure their viability. The definition of “threatening” is vague and would not be adequate for delisting, Edge said.
“Montanans would be better served presenting to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service our state’s ability to provide long term commitments and adequate regulatory mechanisms for grizzly bear management,” she said.
The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.