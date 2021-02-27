Bill giving governor judicial appointment power nears passage

A bill that would give the governor direct power to appoint judges, changing a system that's been in place for nearly 50 years, looks to be heading to the governor's desk after passing an initial vote in the House on Saturday. The vote was a party-line 67-33 with Republican support and Democratic opposition.

Senate Bill 140, from Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, is backed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, whose Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras has spoken in support of the bill to lawmakers. The legislation would eliminate the Judicial Nominating Commission and give the governor immediate power to fill vacancies on the bench. Judges appointed by the governor still must run to keep their seat in the next general election.