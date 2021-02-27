Bill giving governor judicial appointment power nears passage

A bill that would give the governor direct power to appoint judges, changing a system that's been in place for nearly 50 years, looks to be heading to the governor's desk after passing an initial vote in the House on Saturday. The vote was a party-line 67-33 with Republican support and Democratic opposition.
Senate Bill 140, from Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, is backed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, whose Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras has spoken in support of the bill to lawmakers. The legislation would eliminate the Judicial Nominating Commission and give the governor immediate power to fill vacancies on the bench. Judges appointed by the governor still must run to keep their seat in the next general election.
"There's not a nomination committee that brings choices to the governor for department directors or a committee that brings a list of choices for the various state boards," said Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, who carried the bill on the House floor and is the senator's daughter. "The governor should be able to directly choose vacant judgeships the same way."
Regier also cited advances in technology.
"The commission was set up in 1973, when there wasn't an internet that can be used to process judicial candidates," Regier told the House.
In advocating for the bill, Juras argued the existing appointment process is partisan, and said Gianforte has pledged to select judges without partisanship.
Rep. Laurie Bishop, D-Livingston, pointed out the bill would be effective immediately upon passage. There are three judicial nominations from former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock still awaiting Senate approval: Chris Abbott to the First Judicial District covering Lewis and Clark and Broadwater counties; Peter Ohman to the 18th Judicial District in Gallatin County; and Michele Reinhart Levine to the Eighth Judicial District in Cascade County.
"If those are not approved, we begin with the ability of this governor to instill this process," Bishop said. "That would be disruptive to those districts and the work that is happening in those courts."
Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, countered Bishop by saying "I don't believe this legislation is going to have any impact there whatsoever."
Mercer clarified that the legislation doesn't direct the Senate to not take up those nominations. The Senate could vote them down, as has happened with several interim appointments made by Bullock to various boards to allow for Gianforte to install his own appointees.
Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings and minority leader in the House, said she saw the bill as nonpartisan.
"This bill refers to the governor, it doesn't say this governor. This bill refers to the Senate. It doesn't say this Senate," Vinton said.
The bill faces a final vote in the House, likely Monday, before it passes the Legislature and makes its way to Gianforte's desk.
— Reporter Seaborn Larson contributed to this story.