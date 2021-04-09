Bill giving county commissions authority over bison transplants nears passage

The partisan split on the bill continued on the Senate floor Friday with Democrats critical of the putting counties over state wildlife management decisions.

“This allows for an extraordinary veto power essentially over the state’s big picture and work over bison management,” said Sen. Shannon O’Brien, D-Missoula.

Sen. Bruce Gillespie, R-Kevin, supported the bill enthusiastically, saying it adds an extra set of eyes on the process to ensure the protection of livestock.

Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, asked why the law was needed if the state already has strict prohibitions against moving bison that are diseased. He further criticized the bill in light of other GOP bills which have sought to limit local control in decision making.

“The irony of this is pretty striking,” he said. “We’ve spent a good part of this session taking away local control on any number of issues, but this one because bison are bad apparently, we’re going to give that local control back.”

Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta touted the bill as getting the people most affected by a decision into the decision process. While wildlife are managed as a benefit to all, county commissioners are often the first contacted and have an understanding of what is going on in communities, he said.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

