Bill from Missoula Democrat aimed at chipping away at student loan debt

Supporters of a bill that would mean student loan payments paid by an employer as a benefit to workers aren't counted as taxable income said the legislation would help businesses hire and retain people, as well as aid those trying to get out of debt.
"Perhaps with the exception of 'masks required' signs on businesses, the other one you're probably going to see most often is 'help wanted'," Bridger Mahlum, the government relations director for the Montana Chamber of Commerce, told the Senate Taxation Committee on Wednesday.
Mahlum said the change proposed by Sen. Shane Morigeau would help with recruitment and retainment. While employers can already offer the incentive, Mahlum said under the current system the full amount of benefit the employer is offering doesn't end up with the worker because of the tax setup.
Several groups representing students at Montana's higher education schools spoke in support of the bill, saying it would benefit Montana students who leave college with an average of $33,000 in debt for a bachelor's degree. Proponents also said students with more money to spend in their communities instead of on loans would boost local economies.
There were no opponents to the legislation, which is Senate Bill 124.
Before the pandemic hit, Montana had an historically low unemployment rate that meant it was hard for businesses to hire and retain workers.
With many jobs that pay well requiring a college degree, and the cost of tuition increasing exponentially over the last few decades, Morigeau said loans are often necessary for people who pursue higher education.
Over the last 20 years, U.S. News and World Report found that in-state tuition has jumped 212%. Morigeau said in the hearing that the increase since 1969 is 3,000%.
Sen. Brian Hoven, a Republican from Great Falls who chairs the committee, questioned Morigeau as to why the Legislature should support the program.
"The vast majority of these people are able-bodied and they took the debt on voluntarily. No one put a gun to their head to take on this debt," Hoven said. "Why should the taxpayers of Montana's subsidize the repayment of this debt?"
Morigeau said his own experience earning an undergraduate and law degree showed him it was necessary to take out loans to get a job that paid well.
"We know that the path to good jobs in this country is (having) students and young people go to college," Morigeau said.
A provision at the federal level in response to the economic fallout from COVID-19 already has the same effect as Morigeau's bill, though that expires in 2025. The federal CARES Act allows for employer payments of up to $5,250 to be tax-free. Morigeau's bill allows for an employer to contribute $5,000, though he said he would be open to amending it to the federal amount.