Bill from Missoula Democrat aimed at chipping away at student loan debt

With many jobs that pay well requiring a college degree, and the cost of tuition increasing exponentially over the last few decades, Morigeau said loans are often necessary for people who pursue higher education.

Over the last 20 years, U.S. News and World Report found that in-state tuition has jumped 212%. Morigeau said in the hearing that the increase since 1969 is 3,000%.

Sen. Brian Hoven, a Republican from Great Falls who chairs the committee, questioned Morigeau as to why the Legislature should support the program.

"The vast majority of these people are able-bodied and they took the debt on voluntarily. No one put a gun to their head to take on this debt," Hoven said. "Why should the taxpayers of Montana's subsidize the repayment of this debt?"

Morigeau said his own experience earning an undergraduate and law degree showed him it was necessary to take out loans to get a job that paid well.

"We know that the path to good jobs in this country is (having) students and young people go to college," Morigeau said.