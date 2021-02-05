Bill expanding where guns can be carried passes Legislature

The bill went through several iterations, including being sent back to the Senate Judiciary Committee after confusion about the process and as different groups asked to be removed from its provisions.

Under the bill passed Friday, people will be able to carry concealed firearms in more places, like bars and restaurants that serve alcohol, even if they don't have a permit. The bill also expands where people who have permits can carry to include some government buildings. A separate bill coming from Republican Sen. Steve Hinebauch, of Wibaux, would allow lawmakers to carry in the Capitol, even if they don't have permits. That bill cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on a 6-5 vote Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Amendments to Berglee's bill also made changes like adding to the place where people can't conceal carry some sporting events on campuses that have armed security and controlled access.

Earlier in the week, a group of religious leaders from around the state delivered a letter to Gov. Greg Gianforte asking him to veto the bill.

Rev. Su DeBree, who lost a daughter to gun violence 30 years ago in Great Falls, said faith leaders often seen the negative outcomes from access to firearms.