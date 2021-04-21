Bill expanding political appointments dies in Senate

A proposal to allow new agency directors and elected statewide officials more appointed staff to help "turn the ship" with the new administration died Tuesday in the Montana Senate.
House Bill 588 passed the House earlier this month, and got a 27-23 endorsement from the Senate on second reaching on March 14. It died Tuesday on third reading after 11 Republicans peeled off with Democrats to kill the bill.
Proponents of the measure said allowing more appointed positions for agencies that are headed up by elected officials — the Department of Justice, the Office of Public Instruction, the Secretary of State's Office, the State Auditor and the Governor's Office — would allow those officials to better wrangle the department into their new vision and away from past administrations. The bill would have expanded the number of personal staff where the agency heads were appointed by the new administration.
The earliest versions of the bill allowed for hundreds of appointments to agencies with more than 100 staff, and had been whittled down through the process down to 50. Sen. Pat Flowers, a Democrat from Belgrade, stood against the bill during that March 14 Senate floor hearing, arguing the proposal would inject politics into the mechanical levels of state government and hurt prospects for the state's work force.
"This is going to destroy that career ladder," Flowers said. "Because if I'm coming into state government and I realize once I get to a mid-level position, there’s no guarantees."
While bill gave no authority to department heads to clear staff out upon being elected or appointed, Flowers said he's seen government offices drive employees out to put appointed staff in their place.
Sen. Doug Kary, carrying the bill in the Senate, said the change up was needed for new officials to reach their new goals.
"Yes morale may suffer — anytime someone leaves or doesn't get a promotion, morale suffers," Kary countered during the March 14 floor hearing.
"The executive branch has goals," he continued. "They need to be able to implement those goals without having employees that are wiling to work with the director, to implement those goals, those goals cannot be implemented."
No Democrat voted for the bill through the process, and four Republicans voted against the measure on second reading. Seven more decided against the bill on third reading a week later.