Bill expanding political appointments dies in Senate

A proposal to allow new agency directors and elected statewide officials more appointed staff to help "turn the ship" with the new administration died Tuesday in the Montana Senate.

House Bill 588 passed the House earlier this month, and got a 27-23 endorsement from the Senate on second reaching on March 14. It died Tuesday on third reading after 11 Republicans peeled off with Democrats to kill the bill.

Proponents of the measure said allowing more appointed positions for agencies that are headed up by elected officials — the Department of Justice, the Office of Public Instruction, the Secretary of State's Office, the State Auditor and the Governor's Office — would allow those officials to better wrangle the department into their new vision and away from past administrations. The bill would have expanded the number of personal staff where the agency heads were appointed by the new administration.