Bill exempting religious groups from campaign reporting gets another shot

He argued that political organizations could hide behind a tax-exempt status as a religious group, and use that cover to avoid disclosing donors the way other political committees are required to in the state.

“I can’t imagine there’s folks on your side of the aisle that want to have (Democrat donor) George Soros dumping millions of dollars into this state to defeat you and your party,” he added.

But Sen. David Howard, R-Park City, rejected that argument, saying that the federal government has strict requirements for religious organizations to maintain a tax-exempt designation. Howard sponsored SB 162.

“It would be almost impossible, plus the fact is they would instantly lose their nonprofit status if they did that,” he said.

HB 689 was originally tailored narrowly, to require additional reporting requirements for politically active groups that lease space from the Montana University System. That language appears to only apply to the Montana Public Interest Research Group, a liberal nonprofit group that represents Montana college students. That language is still in the bill.