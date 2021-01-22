Bill ending same-day voter registration gets SOS support

Legislation to end same-day voter registration in Montana got the approval of the newly-elected Secretary of State on Thursday before the House State Administration Committee.

House Bill 176 would set the deadline for voter registration on the Friday before Election Day. Republican Christi Jacobson, elected to the Montana Secretary of State's Office in November, said Friday she considered HB 176 to be "very important legislation."

"I stand here to support this along with four other legislative priorities we will be bringing to the committee along the way," Jacobsen said.

Rep. Sharon Greef, R-Florence, framed the legislation as an "election integrity bill," the first of a slate that will be introduced to the House State Administration Committee. The proposal would still allow military and overseas voters to register on Election Day. Montana is one of 11 states to allow same-day voter registration, Greef said.

"Elections don't pop up out of the blue and surprise us," Greef said. "If we're a responsible voter we study the ballot ahead of time and we also know we need to register to vote."