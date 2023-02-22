Legislation mandating maximum 40-year terms for the use of state funds for conservation easements drew opposition from timber companies, agriculture producers and hunting groups that said the easements are important for maintaining working lands and providing public access.

But Sen. Steve Hinebauch, R-Wibaux, said his Senate Bill 357 would protect communities and prevent landowners who may be vulnerable from signing away property rights and value for the future. The bill saw a lengthy hearing this week before the Senate Fish and Game Committee.

“If we continue to do this process we’re going to have land tied up everywhere in Montana,” Hinebauch told the committee.

Hinebauch also raised concerns about the ability to expand infrastructure such as powerlines when conservation easements may block a logical route.

“In our country we have to go a long way to get by some of these spots,” he said.

SB 357 eliminates the use of state funds for conservation easements that last into perpetuity. Termed easements ranging from 15 to 40 years would be allowed. The bill does include several carve outs allowing perpetual easements for properties less than 1,500 acres, in core habitat for endangered species or species such as sage grouse, and those acquired using funds from the U.S. Forest Service.

Conservation easements come in many forms and can be held by a variety of nonprofits or government agencies. Typically a landowner agrees to forego subdivision and engage in certain land stewardship practices. In return, the restrictions on the land mean a decrease in taxable value, and with a lessened tax burden, savings may go to improvements and keeping lands intact for legacy planning.

SB 357 primarily deals with conservation easements funded through Habitat Montana which uses hunting license sales to purchase easements through Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Those easements include negotiated public access and provide landowners a cash payment, some of which can be in the millions of dollars.

Habitat Montana, which can also be used for land purchases and more recently termed conservation leases, has come under fire from Republicans at various times over concerns about expanding state land ownership and disagreements over certain purchases and easements.

A dispute between former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock and Republicans on the state Land Board over an easement near Wibaux went all the way to the Montana Supreme Court, which ruled in the governor’s favor that easements were finalized by a vote of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission rather than the board. In 2021 the Legislature and Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte returned final authority to the Land Board.

SB 357 saw support from Charles Denowh with United Property Owners of Montana who testified that terms of the easements are lopsided against landowners and unfairly lock in any future owners of the property. He questioned why taxpayers should subsidize conservation and alleged that those proposing easements in some cases may be “predatory” and put pressure on landowners facing liquidity problems.

Opposition against SB 357 was wide ranging in terms of industry and interests, with several opponents saying the bill runs counter to private property rights and making long-term land management decisions.

“This is a willing buyer and a willing seller — no one is coercing anyone into these transactions,” said Dick Dolan with the Trust for Public Land, adding that the bill would prohibit virtually all state involvement.

Multiple landowners who themselves chose perpetual conservation easements testified to their value. Rocky Mountain Front rancher Lisa Bay told the committee that her family’s conservation easement has allowed a three-generation transition as well as provided a popular access for hunters.

“Please see the wisdom of a story like ours to repeat itself,” she told the committee.

Large timber companies said perpetual easements add to certainty in business planning.

“It’s a critical tool for our business model,” said Brian Hobday with Green Diamond Resources, saying he has concerns about the future of working forests without the availability of perpetual conservation easements.

Hunting advocates touted the protection of habitat and access.

“Permanent fishing rights, permanent hunting rights, you can fish here, you can hunt here, you can camp here in perpetuity, those are music to the ears to any sort of outdoor recreation, hunters and anglers specifically,” said Ryan Callahan with the outdoor company MeatEater.

Other opponents included the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Montana Audubon, the Montana Stockgrowers Association and Montana Wood Products Association. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks appeared as an informational witness and did not take a position on the bill.

Hinebauch maintained that a termed easement could provide benefits to landowners who could see additional payments upon renewal. Land values change and once benefits expire, landowners are left with regulations and restrictions on their land.

“No one knows what’s going to happen in 40 years,” Hinebauch said. “The problem is, forever is a long time.”

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.