Bill doubling SNAP dollars for fruits, veggies at farmers market revived

A bill to double the purchase power of some food assistance dollars at farmers markets was brought back to life Tuesday in the Senate and passed an initial vote on a razor-thin margin Wednesday.

House Bill 235 creates a nutrition incentive program for people with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Consumers shopping at farmers market or farm share programs can get an additional $20 to double their purchasing power for fresh fruits and vegetables.

The program would be funded with $45,000 in matching dollars from the state in the first year of the budget and $50,000 in the second year.

"It is a great way for families to help feed themselves and it's a great way for farmers in Montana to get some more customers," said Sen. Dan Salomon, R-Ronan, who carried the bill in the Senate and led the effort to revive it Tuesday.