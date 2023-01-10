Bill doubling landowner payment cap for Block Management earns support

A bill to increase maximum payments for landowners participating in the popular Block Management program drew universal support Tuesday.

Sen. Steve Hinebauch, R-Wibaux, is carrying Senate Bill 58. The bill would double the maximum cap a landowner could receive in Block Management payments from $25,000 to $50,000 at a time when land prices and higher operation costs could tip the scales away from allowing public access.

“When I look at this whole deal, I think Block Management is a win for everybody,” Hinebauch said. “It’s a win for hunters, it’s a win for communities, it’s a win for landowners and it’s a win for conservation and I think it’s a great bill.”

Block Management currently pays landowners a $13-per-day “impact” fee for each public hunter allowed to hunt on their property. By law the program, which is funded by hunting license sales, is capped at $25,000, meaning any hunters allowed after 1,900 are uncompensated. More than 20 landowners now hit the cap, with some far exceeding it.

Doubling the cap would allow landowner payments to increase in two ways. First, a landowner could receive impact fees up to $50,000. Second, the increase allows more room for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to increase the $13-per-day payment, another idea that has been widely supported.

Both advisory committees and legislative interim committees have consider the proposal in the last year and also endorsed it. Pointing to leasing and VRBO-style hunting, the increase is necessary to compete, supporters say.

“We believe that it puts the program in a better standing when landowners have to consider all the option in keeping their operation viable and healthy in the future, and definitely those who have cooperated deserve that consideration,” said Ed Beall, who chairs the Private Land/Public Wildlife Committee, which recommended the change.

Both conservation and agriculture groups endorsed SB 58 on Tuesday.

Jason Callahan with Green Diamond Resource Co. lauded the Block Management program used on hundreds of thousands of acres of the company’s industrial timber lands. The program is unique compared to other states where the company operates, saying that beyond the payments, they appreciate FWP’s presence and enforcement as it provides public access.

The committee did not take immediate action on SB 58.