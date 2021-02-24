Bill criticized as 'going back 100 years' with election laws is killed by House panel

“What this is doing is eliminating the list and it is requiring you to sign up, so we don’t have these thousands of ballots floating around from people who have moved out of the state or died,” Rausch said.

A steady stream of opponents spoke against the bill, many speed-talking their way through testimony to satisfy the one-minute time limit set by the committee chair, Rep. Wendy McKamey, R-Ulm. Representatives for voting rights groups, Native American organizations, people with disabilities, civil rights groups and the Montana Federation of State Employees all spoke against the measure.

Beth Brenneman, an attorney with Disability Rights Montana, said that the measure included “an explicit elimination of an option to deliver a ballot for people with disabilities.”

Browning Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, a Democrat on the committee, also pointed out in the Monday hearing that the bill's prohibition on ballots being mailed to PO boxes would effectively disenfranchise many Native American voters living on the state’s rural Indian reservations that lack postal delivery service.

The committee voted unanimously to table the bill Tuesday, after tabling two other elections-related bills.