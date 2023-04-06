A bill creating a permanent water court in Montana with expanded jurisdiction continues to see a strong divide including between agricultural interests.

Senate Bill 72 from Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls would impact the adjudication of water rights and disputes after 2028. The bill has the backing of Gov. Greg Gianforte and a number of groups representing agriculture and municipal water, but has also drawn significant opposition from other agricultural water users.

After several amendments in the Senate, the bill passed on a vote of 31-19. Fitzpatrick brought the bill to the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning, where it continued to stir debate during a lengthy hearing.

“I think this is a good policy move,” Fitzpatrick told the committee, saying SB 72 would offer faster resolutions to water disputes and judges with expertise in the notoriously complex realm of water law.

Montana’s water rights are issued under the western water principle of prior appropriation. Water rights are assigned by priority date, meaning older water rights are “senior” to newer “junior” rights and get priority for use in agriculture, mining, municipal water or other uses such as instream flows. Determining who is first in time has been the duty of the Montana Water Court since 1979.

Following ratification of the state Constitution in 1972 that recognized existing water rights, the Legislature passed the Montana Water Use Act of 1973. That tasked district courts with issuing final decrees on nearly 220,000 pre-1973 water rights to determine the entirety of priorities in each of Montana’s basins.

By 1979 lawmakers realized the enormity of the workload on district courts and created the Water Court. The Water Court has slowly adjudicated rights in an effort to reach final basin decrees for the state by 2028, at which time the court is currently scheduled to expire and dissolve.

Currently Montana’s district courts continue to play a prominent role in water law, settling disputes, adjudicating ditch easements and appointing water commissioners at the request of water users. Commissioners handle the day-to-day allocation and distribution of water under existing rights, although many waters do not have commissioners.

Under SB 72, an expanded water court would hear all water-related disputes, including those that currently go to district court, and administer the commissioners. That would remove the often lower priority water rights cases in district courts, supporters say, allowing for more efficient and accurate adjudication and enforcement. Litigants would also save money by eliminating the need for lawsuits in both the water and district courts. Finally, SB 72 would ensure that state courts, rather than federal courts, continue to decide water law within Montana’s borders.

“Montana will be the envy of senior water rights users across the West,” said Ross Keogh, a water rights attorney from Missoula.

Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras said the bill was the product of collaboration during the interim between legislative sessions.

“All the groups gave up certain parts and made concessions so collectively they could come together and support a bill in best interests of Montana,” she told the committee.

The bill also allows for a petition to move the case from the water court to the district court. An amendment in the Senate moved that provision from a “may” to a “shall” after some opposition raised concerns about losing local access to district courts.

Multiple irrigators said the bill offers a clear process.

“Having a one-stop-shop allows us to find real solutions in a timely manner,” said Cliff Cox, a water user from Winston.

And several organizations and attorneys told the committee having a permanent water court would ensure the state’s primacy in administering and deciding water law cases ones all decrees become final, thus avoiding the proposition of water rights litigation ending up in federal courts.

Supporters included the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, Montana Trout Unlimited, the Montana League of Cities and Towns and the Montana Water Resources Association.

Opponents brought a variety of points, from the constitutionality of portions of the bill to concerns about local control, the appointment process and whether this bill has seen adequate vetting given the stakes.

Pointing to amendments in the Senate, attorney Jon Metropoulos with the Alliance for Local Water Management, said the bill is unnecessary and continues to need work. The prospect of the state losing primacy is unlikely, he said, and the working group that advanced the legislation was also did not adequately represent all stakeholders on the issue.

“This is bad policy and the process itself wasn’t good,” he told the committee.

Attorney Colleen Coyle said the bill raises serious constitutional questions. Under the bill, the governor would appoint water court judges and they would face Senate confirmation. Once a term is up, the judge would face a retention election where voters would decide whether or not the judge shall continue to serve.

SB 72 would grant full district court authority to a permanent water court, and if the judges are then considered district court judges, the appointment and retention elections would run counter to the Constitution, which requires direct elections of district court judges.

“Water is too important to take this risk,” Coyle told the committee.

Several irrigators also testified in opposition to the bill, questioning impacts to the current processes and water decrees, accountability under the appointment and retention elections, and trying to centralize water administration when local courts and commissioner best understand the issues and parties involved.

In response to a question, Krista Lee Evans with the Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators, a supporter of the bill and part of the collaborative that brought it forward, said the appointment and retention election provision was part of a consensus to provide some level certainty that the judge has expertise in water law.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.