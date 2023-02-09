A Missoula Democrat has brought back a bill that would allow hunters the option to donate to a rural community grant program while purchasing their licenses.

Rep. Tom France presented his House Bill 383 in the House Fish, Wildlife & Parks Committee on Thursday. Hunters could donate to the new Montana Hunters and Anglers Community Fund created under the bill, which would be their fifth such donation option that currently includes Hunters for Hunger and wolf mitigation.

“This bill is not to fund habitat but to fund the human habitat that exists in rural Montana,” France said.

Funding generated by the program would be overseen by a seven-member board. Applicants must come from a community with a population of less than 7,500 and be a local or tribal government, school district, student club, or school group, or a community, nongovernmental, religious, or nonprofit organization. Grants up to $2,000 and up to $20,000 would be offered.

France tried a similar bill in the 2021 session but it failed narrowly on the House floor.

Proponents of the bill included tribes, nonprofit, and hunting and agriculture groups.

“If you point hunters and anglers in the right direction they with enthusiastically fund this grant program,” said Marcus Strange with the Montana Wildlife Federation.

Raylee Honeycutt with the Montana Stockgrowers Association said the program could provide a positive impact for rural communities across the state that see an influx of hunters during hunting season.

The lone opponent was Charles Denowh with United Property Owners of Montana — the group is currently suing Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks for allegedly violating state law as elk populations have ballooned past objectives in parts of the state.

Denowh said he appreciates the sentiment of the bill, but questioned whether it falls within the agency’s mission, and his organization would prefer FWP focus on managing wildlife.

“It’s a feel good program but it does distract from (FWP’s) core mission,” he said.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.