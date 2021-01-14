Bill continues effort to balance wildlife data with hunter ethics

“We just want to make sure that fair chase remains the law of the land here and that we are protecting the information that is generated for a scientific basis by the Fish, Wildlife & Parks but can be used for various and good intentions,” Cohenour told the committee Thursday.

Cohenour initially brought legislation in 2019 to prohibit all public releases of state wildlife location data. That drew pushback from natural resource developers who request the data for environmental reviews as well as the Montana Newspaper Association over concerns that the law violated Montana’s constitutional right to know. The final version became a compromise bill that allowed release of the data but prohibited its use for hunting, including potential prosecution for doing so.

Over the interim, Cohenour collaborated with conservation groups, FWP and open government advocates on the current bill, she said. The drew support Thursday for attempting to strike a good balance and to promote ethics.

“Receiving pinpoint wildlife location data for hunting is a shortcut that undermines the very fair chase principles, challenges, woodsmanship and overall experience that have earned Montana its world class reputation among hunters,” said Matt Leow with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.