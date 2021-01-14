Bill continues effort to balance wildlife data with hunter ethics

Balancing the public’s right to know with potentially sensitive data about wildlife is the subject of a bill from an East Helena lawmaker.
Democratic Sen. Jill Cohenour’s Senate Bill 2 builds off of legislation passed in 2019 that banned the use of the exact location of GPS-monitored wildlife obtained through state open records law for the purpose of hunting. The newest bill provides additional language for the release of wildlife location data by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks by allowing the state to determine the appropriate scale of information to be released and to provide a notice to requestors about its prohibited use for hunting.
The state of Montana has GPS collars on about 1,100 wild animals as well as location data on sites such as bear and wolf dens and sage grouse leks. Biologists and wildlife managers use the data for research and population monitoring.
In the last couple of years roughly 45 requests for wildlife location data have been made to the state, and of those requests, more than half self-reported their intention to use the data to hunt, according to state officials. That raises major issues of fair chase ethics in hunting and how data meant for research could be “misused” to hunt and harvest wildlife.
“We just want to make sure that fair chase remains the law of the land here and that we are protecting the information that is generated for a scientific basis by the Fish, Wildlife & Parks but can be used for various and good intentions,” Cohenour told the committee Thursday.
Cohenour initially brought legislation in 2019 to prohibit all public releases of state wildlife location data. That drew pushback from natural resource developers who request the data for environmental reviews as well as the Montana Newspaper Association over concerns that the law violated Montana’s constitutional right to know. The final version became a compromise bill that allowed release of the data but prohibited its use for hunting, including potential prosecution for doing so.
Over the interim, Cohenour collaborated with conservation groups, FWP and open government advocates on the current bill, she said. The drew support Thursday for attempting to strike a good balance and to promote ethics.
“Receiving pinpoint wildlife location data for hunting is a shortcut that undermines the very fair chase principles, challenges, woodsmanship and overall experience that have earned Montana its world class reputation among hunters,” said Matt Leow with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.
The new bill continues to allow the release of wildlife location data but allows FWP to buffer that data depending on its desired use. For example, officials said, developers might need exact locations to site and permit pipelines, but wildlife watchers could be provided a general drainage or area. A notice would also be provided when fulfilling an information request about its prohibited use for hunting and potential penalties.
The law strikes a unique issue with Montana’s public record provisions as the vast majority of data deemed public has no restrictions on its use nor is there a provision to enforce disclosure of intended use. The state is not prohibited from asking about intended uses.
Alan Olson with the Montana Oil and Gas Association was the lone opponent of the bill Thursday. While he agreed with the idea of the bill, he requested an amendment that would specify that exact location data be provided if it were for environmental permitting.
Cohenour said she believed the law as drafted would provide the data oil and gas interests needed for permitting but added she would work with Olson on a potential amendment.
The committee took no immediate action on the bill.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.