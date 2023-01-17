Bill considers post-delisting grizzly bear management

A bill amending Montana’s approach to managing grizzly bears post-delisting from the Endangered Species Act saw a mix of support and opposition on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 85 brought by Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, would add language to state law stating that should grizzlies fall under state management, the bears would be managed at levels necessary to avoid relisting and that all mortalities would count toward population assessments. That would include bears killed under a potential hunting season or bears transplanted from one area to another.

The bill comes as U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering multiple petitions from states to delist the bears, including in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide regions. Grizzlies have twice been delisted near Yellowstone, but returned to their threatened status under ruling from federal judges.

Lang told the Senate Fish and Game Committee Tuesday the bill does not change current management practices by the state, but “reinforces the state’s commitment” to having mechanisms in place for long-term management.

SB 85 saw support from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks as well as some hunting and agriculture groups.

“This isn’t a conversation about a change of approach,” but an effort in transparency and putting in law a threshold for the state’s management, said FWP chief of staff Quentin Kujala. The agency currently has an open comment period on its draft grizzly management plan, he said.

Supporters echoed Lang in framing the bill as a commitment from the state.

“We believe this is intended and will create a pathway to delisting,” said Mac Minard with the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association.

The Montana Wildlife Federation supported the bill, but requested additional language be added to state use of nonlethal and preventative methods to avoid conflicts with grizzlies.

Opponents to SB 85 felt the bill fell short of what is necessary to delist grizzlies and that the Legislature and Gianforte administration’s approach to both grizzlies and wolves shows a dim view of large predators. In 2021 a number of bills aimed at reducing the state’s wolf population were signed into law, as well as bills restricting the state’s involvement in relocating bears that get into conflicts outside of federal recovery zones and expanding when bears could be killed under state management to include threatening livestock.

Pointing to a federal judge’s decision to overrule an attempt to delist bears near Yellowstone in 2017, Nick Gevock with the Endangered Species Coalition told the committee that grizzly recovery is more than population numbers, but must include the ability for large populations to connect.

“That isn’t the case today, it’s getting close,” he said.

Opponents also zeroed in on the lack of language concerning non-lethal, preventative and educational measures.

Lisa Upson with the group People and Carnivores advocates for non-lethal measures and urged the committee to consider those methods in the broader context of grizzly management.

“Prevention is pro-active, not waiting around for a problem to occur,” she said.

Under questioning from lawmakers, Kujala said the draft plan is looking at genetic exchange, whether naturally or through moving animals from one area to another.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.