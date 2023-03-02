Following intensely personal testimony from a state legislator, the Senate on Thursday gave strong initial approval to a bill that would allow for civil claims in child sexual abuse cases outside of existing timeline limits.

In 2019, following the attention given to a case of sexual abuse of student-athletes at the high school in Miles City from a trainer that lasted from the late 1970s to 1998, the Legislature passed a bill to eliminate the criminal statute of limitations for sex crimes against children. The trainer, James "Doc" Jensen, began contacting his victims, which numbered up to 100, after the old statute of limitations expired.

During that session four years ago, then-state Rep. Shane Morigeau, a Missoula Democrat, also aimed to eliminate the statute of limitations on the civil side but his efforts did not advance. That was because of concerns over differing standards for civic cases and questions of how well a person would recall abuse possibly decades prior.

Senators raised those same concerns over now-Sen. Morigeau’s Senate Bill 277. The bill would remove limitations on the civil side that blocked a person from bringing a claim after the age of 27 or three years after realizing the damage from the abuse. It would also strike the year-long timeline in the original bill to bring claims outside those parameters

The Senate gave the bill a strong approval on a 46-4 second-reading vote following testimony from Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls.

“I can tell you that there are reasons people don't bring this forward,” Brown said. “ … This is not something to be fooled with. It damages our children and it influences them for the rest of their life, just as it is influencing me today, still.”

Brown said it was important to him that abusers know that “no matter what point in time in your life, you may be held accountable for what you've done.”

“If this does nothing more than to let those people know that no matter what, no matter what point and time in your life, you may be held accountable for what you have done to some small child that didn't have the strength to resist, then it is a success.”

Brown said he struggled with drugs at a young age because of what happened to him.

“I'm thankful that I was able to recover from some of those situations,” Brown said. “ … We need to be sure that people always know that they can stand up as a voice, no matter how old they are.”

Research shows that many people don't discuss their abuse until age 52, and Brown said while he was below that age when he finally discussed it, he understands why it takes the amount of time it does to be able to talk about abuse.

Morigeau said that back in 2019 people raised concerns about a rush on courts to bring claims, which never materialized.