Bill banning trans women from women's sports passes Legislature

A week that started with transgender Montanans, college athletes and students protesting on a cold morning on the Capitol steps ended with GOP lawmakers passing a bill that would ban transgender women from playing on women's sports teams.

House Bill 112 is now on the way to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's desk. Gianforte's office said in an email Friday "the governor will carefully consider the bill when it reaches his desk."

The legislation was carried by Rep. John Fuller, a Whitefish Republican, and passed with support from Republicans and opposition from Democrats and a handful of GOP lawmakers.

The final vote in the Senate was 27-23 and in the House it was 60-39.