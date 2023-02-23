With the support of all but one Republican who voted Thursday, legislators in the state House gave initial approval to a bill that would prohibit minors from attending drag shows in certain privately owned businesses, as well as on public property where minors are present.

Supporters say the bill is about protecting children, but opponents argue it targets the LGBTQ community and again said backers of the legislation dangerously conflated drag performers with grooming behaviors and pedophilia.

House Bill 359 is from Republican Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls. It passed a second reading on a 66-33 tally and faces one more vote before moving to the Senate.

“Our Republican caucus believes strongly that there is no such thing as a family-friendly drag show,” Mitchell said Thursday on the floor.

The bill was amended in committee before passage to define drag shows as an event “that features topless dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, or male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, regardless of whether or not performed for consideration.”

Another amendment to the bill defined a prurient interest as "having a tendency to excite lustful thoughts."

The bill also expanded the section listing where drag shows are banned to include “on public property in any location where the performance is in the presence of an individual under the age of 18 or in a location owned by an entity that receives any form of funding from the state.” All the changes were approved with GOP support.

The amendment could dramatically limit pride events around the state that often include drag performers in parades down streets, opponents of the bill said.

“This has a direct impact on our ability to hold pride events, as our annual pride events do have public drag performances in spaces. To remind people again what pride is, pride is a celebration of my community's history, my community surviving the many things that have been thrust upon us by people who wanted to exterminate us,” said Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Missoula Democrat and the first openly trans woman to serve in the Montana Legislature.

Zephyr added that she was “clearly impacted by this and hurt strongly” by the legislation.

“I also worry for the rest of my community who has to see bills like this brought forward and I had to take a call from a 14-year-old child who tried to take her life after listening to this testimony,” Zephyr said.

Rep. Tanner Smith, R-Lakeside, said that he thought it was fine to “go do adult things on the weekend and your privacy of your home.”

But Smith said the bill would “protect the kids because there are some people that will take advantage of it, on public taxpayer land, and it's inappropriate. It's the same as the stripper coming to school.”

While Mitchell and others questioned why adults would take children to drag performances, Zephyr offered an answer.

“There's questions as to why are children coming to them now? Well, I'll tell you what happened. We lived. We lived through the AIDS epidemic. We lived through people trying to disallow our marriages. We adopted children. We grew up and now we're taking some of our children and sharing an art form that's valuable to our community in a way that is age-appropriate to them,” Zephyr said.

In his opening, Mitchell moved to counter any arguments that it limited free speech.

“We already prevent children from buying alcohol, viewing pornography, viewing obscene material, going into strip clubs, nightclubs, bars, sexually oriented businesses and events. This is not any type of First Amendment violation,” Mitchell said.

But Rep. Mark Thane, D-Missoula, argued that “parents are best equipped to decide what events are appropriate or not appropriate for their children and this bill infringes on the right of parents to determine what those appropriate activities might be.”

Mitchell again defended the bill as not overstepping parental rights.

“The members of the Republican caucus as well as myself are strong proponents of parental rights, but parents’ rights stop at a parent's attempt to harm or sexualize their child,” Mitchell said.

While Republicans on the floor focused on the public property element of the bill, with one saying the bill would not apply to venues that are private, the legislation still retains the ban for some private businesses.

The bill would not allow sexually oriented businesses from letting those 18 and under attend a drag performance, or they'd face fines and eventually the loss of their license. The types of business included in the bill are those that offer either live nude entertainment or drag performers and serve alcohol.

“This cannot and will not be tolerated in the taxpayer-funded facilities and public,” Mitchell said.

The floor debate included several sharp exchanges between Democrats and Republicans.

After Mitchell’s opening in which he said “there’s clearly a sick agenda being pushed here,” House Minority Leader Kim Abbott stood to object.

“I'd ask that this debate stay on the topic of the bill and not make any assumptions about the people that are performing here, their intentions. These are family-friendly events that are all-ages. They’re legal right now,” Abbott said.

When Zephyr said that the bill targets trans people, House Majority Leader Sue Vinton stood up in objection, asking that comments pertain to the bill.

When Zephyr said the bill could be “interpreted as banning trans people specifically,” Vinton countered that “this bill has nothing to do with the transgender community.”

The bill initially defined drag to include when “a performer exhibits a gender identity that is different than the performer's gender assigned at birth using clothing, makeup, or other physical markers,” but that was struck in an amendment after its initial hearing and public comment.

Zephyr also said the committee heard testimony from people who conflated drag with being trans and “who also accused my community broadly of being pedophiles and groomers.”

When Vinton rose again to object to comments regarding groomers and pedophiles, Zephyr responded “I appreciate that and I wish that the proponents who came to the testimony would have done the same.”