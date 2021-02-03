Bill allowing snaring of wolves in Montana draws debate

Wolf hunting, trapping and general management are often some of the highest profile bills of the Legislature, and the snaring bill was no exception.

In order to trap wolves in Montana, a trapper must first pass a state certification course. The Legislature is also considering making general trapper education mandatory.

A foothold trap is designed to close under tension from springs when an animal compresses a pan held by a pin. Wolf traps tend to be both heavy and expensive, with wolves some of the most difficult animals to catch.

Snares are metal wire loops that are designed to tighten around an animal’s neck and asphyxiate it. They are far lighter and less expensive. Snares in Montana must include a breakaway device designed to release the snare in the case that an animal such as an elk were to step in it.

Supporters of the bill included a number of trappers, trapping groups, agricultural interests and outfitters.

“Snares are a very effective management tool,” said Matt Lumley from the Paradise Valley, an officer in both the National Trappers Association and Montana Trappers Association. “ … This isn’t speculation, it’s what I do for a living.”