Bill allowing snaring of wolves in Montana draws debate

Wolf trappers in Montana would be allowed to use snares under a bill that drew significant debate Tuesday.
The House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee held a lengthy hearing on House Bill 224 from Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls. The bill would mandate that licensed trappers in Montana be allowed to use snares for wolves. Currently, trappers are only allowed to use foothold traps to capture wolves, although snares may be legally used for other species.
“Presently Montana allows snares as a wildlife management tool for the harvest and taking of furbearers, predators and nongame wildlife, but not wolves,” Fielder told the committee. “… Allowing snaring of wolves by licensed trappers will give wildlife managers another tool to reduce wolf numbers, especially in areas where ungulate numbers are stressed by wolves."
Fielder’s district is known for its thick forests and higher densities of wolves. Hunters in the northwestern part of the state have reported slumping numbers of deer, elk and moose, Fielder said in an interview, and recommendations to increase the wolf harvest were not adopted by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.
The same committee requested data on big game trends in western Montana for a previous Fielder bill to extend wolf trapping seasons, but based on questions from lawmakers, it did not appear that information had yet been provided.
Wolf hunting, trapping and general management are often some of the highest profile bills of the Legislature, and the snaring bill was no exception.
In order to trap wolves in Montana, a trapper must first pass a state certification course. The Legislature is also considering making general trapper education mandatory.
A foothold trap is designed to close under tension from springs when an animal compresses a pan held by a pin. Wolf traps tend to be both heavy and expensive, with wolves some of the most difficult animals to catch.
Snares are metal wire loops that are designed to tighten around an animal’s neck and asphyxiate it. They are far lighter and less expensive. Snares in Montana must include a breakaway device designed to release the snare in the case that an animal such as an elk were to step in it.
Supporters of the bill included a number of trappers, trapping groups, agricultural interests and outfitters.
“Snares are a very effective management tool,” said Matt Lumley from the Paradise Valley, an officer in both the National Trappers Association and Montana Trappers Association. “ … This isn’t speculation, it’s what I do for a living.”
Unlike foothold traps, snares continue to be operational in deep snow or during freeze and thaw cycles that can render steel traps inoperable, he said. Lumley stressed the importance of education when it comes to setting traps or snares, both for avoiding other animals, but also to reduce conflicts with people out hiking or hunting with dogs.
Jim Buell, president of the Montana Trappers Association, testified that snares are currently legal in Alaska, Idaho and Wyoming, have been shown to be effective and that the same could be done in Montana.
The Montana Woolgrowers Association, Montana Outfitters and Guides Association and Montana Farm Bureau Federation also came in as supporters of the bill.
HB 224 saw opposition from trapping opponents, wolf advocates and environmental and conservation groups. With testimony time limited, more than a dozen opponents were asked to only provide names, locations and any affiliations to be on record as against the bill.
Opponents encouraged the committee to vote against the bill on multiple fronts, including concerns about the humaneness of snares, the value of wolves in the ecosystem, potential conflicts with nontarget and domestic animals and whether the Legislature should be mandating snares by law.
“I think the big thing to remember here is we’re talking about leg-hold traps and a lot of animals can be released, but snares are another thing,” said Derek Goldman with the Endangered Species Coalition. “Snares are designed to choke and quickly kill an animal. I believe trappers should think hard about supporting this because it will not take too many Montanans losing dogs for the pendulum to swing the other way.”
Several opponents felt snares were not humane, saying they do not always dispatch an animal quickly, can cause serious injuries to animals if they are not caught by the neck and that generally larger snares for wolves set higher off the ground could exacerbate those concerns.
Citing data from states such as Idaho, other opponents like Stephen Capra with Footloose Montana, an organization opposed to trapping, felt snares should not be allowed because of the number of nontarget wildlife that may be caught.
Other opponents testified that the issue of snares would be better left to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission during season setting and regulations, rather than handed down by the Legislature.
The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.