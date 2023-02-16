Sen. Brad Molnar held up a compound bow vertically before the Senate Fish and Game Committee on Thursday, saying “this is legal” before flipping it horizontally and saying “this is not.”

The Laurel Republican brought his second bill in as many sessions to the committee that would mandate the allowance of crossbows for hunters with disabilities during Montana’s six-week archery hunting season. Molnar’s demonstration in support of his Senate Bill 298 included both bows and crossbows, testifying that Montana’s current allowance of adaptive equipment for bows does not work for everyone and that compound and crossbows use similar technology. The disallowance of crossbows is discriminatory, he said.

But the debate over whether to allow crossbows during archery season has occurred 10 times in the Legislature, multiple times at the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission and has been, and continues to be, the subject of federal litigation. Opponents argue that crossbows are a fundamentally different weapon than a bow and arrow and more akin to a rifle. Critics also feared that the vagueness in the bill would produce a program ripe for abuse and the potential to flood the mountains with hunters carrying more deadly weapons at a time when rutting bull elk are most vulnerable.

The bill would allow doctors to file an affidavit on behalf of a hunter stating they cannot use a bow and arrow due to physical limitations. That affidavit would then qualify the hunter to purchase a permit allowing use of a crossbow. The bill also includes processes to appeal a denial and penalties for falsifying paperwork.

Molnar cited current holders of a permit to modify archery equipment due to a disability in maintaining the impacts of the change would be minimal. Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, an exemption can be denied if it unduly impacts a special event. Due to the low number of permit holders that responded to Molnar with interest in using a crossbow, he said the state cannot meet that burden.

“You can’t say that 80 guys, some in motorized wheelchairs, can in anyway be called a disruption to this program,” he said, adding that Montana sold more than 58,000 archery licenses last year.

Molnar refused to sign the legislative fiscal note estimating that about 5,000 hunters would qualify for crossbow use. The number was based on hunters who would qualify for a permit to hunt from a vehicle rather than those that hold the permit to modify archery equipment, he said in disagreeing with the analysis.

Molnar pointed to the allowance of crossbows in nearly every other state and said based on his research, they have been a nonissue.

Several people with disabilities and advocates testified in support of the bill.

“There is nothing unreasonable with this accommodation,” said Joel Peden with Summit Independent Living and Ability Montana. Peden also applauded another section of the bill which would remove a requirement for a companion for Montana’s permit to hunt from a vehicle, saying it should be up to the individual to decide on limitations and help.

Other advocates said the allowance of crossbows could open up more opportunities for wounded veterans to access the outdoors. A number of union representatives also came in to support the bill.

The bill saw opposition from archery hunters and groups, with some saying the bill has improved since 2021 but problems remain.

Liberty Brown, a hunter from Bozeman, said that due to an old wrist injury, he could qualify to hunt with a crossbow. While he agrees that some hunters could have physical limitations that would warrant a crossbow, the bill as written is too broad and does not define disability.

“I have a permanent condition in my wrist, I broke it 20 years ago, I’ve had two surgeries since, it make it extremely hard for me to pull a bow,” he said. “I would qualify to get this crossbow permit under this bill. That’s not fair.”

Stephanie Prater with the Montana Bowhunters Association expressed concern about an influx of hunters under the bill, citing the fiscal note from Molnar’s 2021 bill that put estimates in the thousands of hunters who could qualify.

“I fear that many of the other western states who allow crossbows have gone to a choose-your-weapon or choose-your-season or shortened multi-seasoned structure to help disperse the added pressure,” she said. “… I urge you to vote no on this.”

Amy LePage, a physician from Lewistown, believed the bill would pose significant challenges for doctors who may not be aware of other adaptive equipment or particulars of archery equipment, such as the weight of drawing back a bow. Programs such as Social Security have panels to determine qualifying benefits and she believed SB 298 would be open to misuse.

The intensity of the debate played out during Thursday’s hearing as Molnar accused archery organizations of failing to come to the table despite repeated attempts, and association representatives accusing the senator of excluding them from helping craft the bill despite promises. They also strongly disagreed when comparing the capabilities of archery and crossbows.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.