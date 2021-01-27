Bill aims to make some Montana hunting permits once-in-a-lifetime

Making the harvest of moose, mountain goat or bighorn sheep a once-in-a-lifetime experience would allow more hunters to draw those coveted permits and increase the quality of the hunt, a St. Regis lawmaker said in support of his bill.
But opponents of Republican Rep. Denley Loge’s House Bill 202 said Montana’s current permit allocation system is working, and reducing opportunities for hunters to enter the drawing could compromise interest in conserving those species.
Montana uses a lottery system to allocate permits for many hard-to-draw species or areas. With odds for many species extremely low — less than 1% for some sheep permits for example, drawing one is considered a rare and coveted experience for many hunters.
HB 202 would make harvest of an antlered moose, ram bighorn sheep or a mountain goat once-in-a-lifetime, meaning that if a hunter drew but did not kill an animal, he or she could enter the drawing again. The bill also would apply to a grizzly bear permit should the state hold a hunting season.
For someone that does draw a special permit, the law currently mandates a seven-year waiting period before applying again. Montana also has a squared bonus point system, meaning that for each year of application a hunter’s odds increase.
Some hunters are luckier than others, Loge said, drawing permits two or even three times in their lifetimes. With many hunters “waiting in the wings” for an opportunity, HB 202 would up their odds. Also with the provision allowing re-entry into the draw should a hunter be unsuccessful, it has potential for hunters to hold out for higher-quality trophy animals or pass on younger animals.
“It could be done by more people, and it’s that quality hunting. By being once-in-a-lifetime, it makes it even more quality,” Loge told the committee.
Garrett Bacon, a hunter from East Helena, testified in support of the bill. He has applied unsuccessfully for special permits for nearly three decades, and the bill would bring more fairness to the system, he said.
“Let some of us others have a chance,” he said.
The bill was opposed by several organizations and individuals.
Brian Solan with the Montana Wild Sheep Foundation noted that without accounting for bonus points, more than 30,000 hunters applied for 124 ram tags last year.
“This bill is inconsequential in the odds of drawing a tag,” he said.
Solan also expressed concerns that disallowing hunters to enter the draw could negatively impact important conservation volunteering and financial support. The better option to increase draw odds, he said, is to work on transplanting bighorn sheep in order to establish more hunting opportunities.
“There’s no reason we couldn’t have 20,000 or 30,000 sheep in Montana, and that would be consequential for draw odds,” he said.
Representatives from Traditional Bowhunters of Montana, the Montana Bowhunters Association and the Montana Wildlife Federation also opposed the bill, believing that the current system in place works well. Some opponents also felt it unfair that should someone draw a permit at a young age, that he or she never be allowed to enter the drawing again.