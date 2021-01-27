Bill aims to make some Montana hunting permits once-in-a-lifetime

Making the harvest of moose, mountain goat or bighorn sheep a once-in-a-lifetime experience would allow more hunters to draw those coveted permits and increase the quality of the hunt, a St. Regis lawmaker said in support of his bill.

But opponents of Republican Rep. Denley Loge’s House Bill 202 said Montana’s current permit allocation system is working, and reducing opportunities for hunters to enter the drawing could compromise interest in conserving those species.

Montana uses a lottery system to allocate permits for many hard-to-draw species or areas. With odds for many species extremely low — less than 1% for some sheep permits for example, drawing one is considered a rare and coveted experience for many hunters.

HB 202 would make harvest of an antlered moose, ram bighorn sheep or a mountain goat once-in-a-lifetime, meaning that if a hunter drew but did not kill an animal, he or she could enter the drawing again. The bill also would apply to a grizzly bear permit should the state hold a hunting season.

For someone that does draw a special permit, the law currently mandates a seven-year waiting period before applying again. Montana also has a squared bonus point system, meaning that for each year of application a hunter’s odds increase.