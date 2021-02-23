Bill aims to limit rental application fees

Several student advocates testified in favor of the bill as well as advocates for people with disabilities, low-income renters and survivor of domestic or sexual abuse. All of the population segments may face barriers to housing with application fees adding to the struggle.

“It’s hard to keep convincing a person that they’re going to fill out an application if they may have a sense or know they will be rejected,” said Shyla Patera with North Central Independent Living Services, which works with people with disabilities.

The chief opponent of the bill was John Sinrud, president of the Montana Landlords Association. Calling the bill “ill-conceived,” he did not believe the bill allowed for office costs and would result in increased court cases.

“It’s absolutely inappropriate to say that your time doesn’t cost you anything,” he told the committee.

Landlords and property managers must follow fair housing laws and in doing so, must be able to show that each application was reviewed, he said. Sinrud described the current rental situation as “dicey” with the number of complaints being made against them. And in the case of bad tenants, they may face significant time and expense removing them from properties.