Bill aims to keep families together

"We're not talking about behaviors where they bumped their sister or brother. I'm talking about ... dodging coffee cups, screaming so loud it was piercing my ears, violence, hurting herself, hurting others. ... We went form three of those a day to one every three months and in large part it was because of the support."

If more families could access those services, Caferro said, parents could have tools to help improve behaviors and keep children at home and families together.

Jackie Mohler, a licensed behavior analyst and executive director of Family Outreach, which provides service to children and families, said the service would help resolve issues with kids.

"Especially in a situation where there's a challenging behavior, ... we can help that family understand what's going on with that child and adapt the environment and adapt how they're interacting with a child to really have a better understanding about what's going on," Mohler said.

Pat Noonan, with the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana, also supported the bill.

"This provides the ability to do early intervention before things get out of hand and hopefully save that family unit," Noonan said.