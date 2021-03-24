Bill addressing grizzlies 'threatening' livestock nears passage

The status of grizzly bears in Montana and when they may be killed in defense of life and property is the subject of a bill nearing passage in the Montana Legislature.
Senate Bill 98 brought by Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, passed an initial vote in the House on Wednesday with a 62-37 margin with a handful of Republicans joining minority Democrats in opposition. The bill previously passed the Senate largely along party lines and must pass a final House vote Thursday to advance to the Legislature.
The bill declares that the Legislature believes grizzly bears are recovered in the state under the Endangered Species Act, moving into more populated areas and federal protections should be removed. The bill goes on to say that a person that kills a grizzly bear that is attacking, killing or threatening to kill a person or livestock has an “absolute” defense against being charged with a crime.
Rep. Wendy McKamey, R-Ulm, carried the bill onto the floor Wednesday. The bill was important to protect both people and livestock, she said, and will allow the removal of a threat.
Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, spoke against the bill with one of the primary points made by opponents as it makes its way through the Legislature. As long as grizzly bears are federally protected, it is federal law, not state law, that dictates when they may be killed.
“This sends the wrong message to our stock growers,” he said. “Someone may get crosswise with federal statutes that prohibit that.”
Under federal law, a grizzly may not be killed for “threatening” livestock as SB 98 details. Federal law does allow for killing a bear in self-defense or if it is in the act of attacking or killing livestock.
The bill saw significant support from ranchers along the Rocky Mountain Front who have seen the direct impacts of bears expanding east onto the plains. Other Republicans speaking out in favor of the bill Wednesday felt it sent a positive message about how the state values protecting people and livestock.
Opponents of the bill have also cautioned that the “threatening” provision could compromise a potential delisting. Federal requirements include regulatory mechanisms to maintain a viable population, and opponents testified that threatening was too broad and not likely to meet federal standards.
SB 98 is one of several pieces of legislation dealing with bears and wolves that have seen significant debate this session. Bills dealing with the state’s response to grizzly bears and wolf trapping and hunting have also largely advanced along party lines through the Legislature.
McKamey in asking the House to vote for the bill reiterated the need to remove threats to safety and livestock, but added that she did not want to see grizzlies eradicated and called the bears a vital symbol to the state.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.