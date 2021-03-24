Bill addressing grizzlies 'threatening' livestock nears passage

The status of grizzly bears in Montana and when they may be killed in defense of life and property is the subject of a bill nearing passage in the Montana Legislature.

Senate Bill 98 brought by Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, passed an initial vote in the House on Wednesday with a 62-37 margin with a handful of Republicans joining minority Democrats in opposition. The bill previously passed the Senate largely along party lines and must pass a final House vote Thursday to advance to the Legislature.

The bill declares that the Legislature believes grizzly bears are recovered in the state under the Endangered Species Act, moving into more populated areas and federal protections should be removed. The bill goes on to say that a person that kills a grizzly bear that is attacking, killing or threatening to kill a person or livestock has an “absolute” defense against being charged with a crime.

Rep. Wendy McKamey, R-Ulm, carried the bill onto the floor Wednesday. The bill was important to protect both people and livestock, she said, and will allow the removal of a threat.