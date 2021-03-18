Bill adding more landowners to Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted down

A bill that would expand the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to seven members and require that four be agricultural landowners was tabled Thursday.

Senate Bill 306 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, cleared the Senate and was heard earlier this week in the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee. The committee took action on the bill Thursday, first amending the bill to reduce the number of agricultural landowners down to two before voting 14-4 to table the bill.

The current five-member commission is required to have one landowner engaged in agriculture.

SB 306 had seen support from livestock interests but opposition from hunter advocacy groups.

During discussion Thursday, Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, said that even if landowner-members were exercising their independent judgement, they might still only be seen as voices for agriculture.