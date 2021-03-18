 Skip to main content
Bill adding more landowners to Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted down
Bill adding more landowners to Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted down

Montana State News Bureau

A bill that would expand the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to seven members and require that four be agricultural landowners was tabled Thursday.

Senate Bill 306 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, cleared the Senate and was heard earlier this week in the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee. The committee took action on the bill Thursday, first amending the bill to reduce the number of agricultural landowners down to two before voting 14-4 to table the bill.

The current five-member commission is required to have one landowner engaged in agriculture.

SB 306 had seen support from livestock interests but opposition from hunter advocacy groups.

During discussion Thursday, Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, said that even if landowner-members were exercising their independent judgement, they might still only be seen as voices for agriculture.

Thursday’s House vote came on the same day as the Senate advanced House Bill 163 from Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls. Similarly to Lang’s bill, HB 163 would expand the commission from five to seven members representing the seven Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks administrative regions. The bill saw support from several conservation groups and strong bipartisan backing in the House, passing on a vote of 94-4.

Lang endorsed the bill on the Senate floor Thursday and it passed on a 31-19 party line vote. It requires one final vote Friday before advancing to the governor.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Tom Kuglin

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

