Big Sky Lede: Unexpected calm, anticipated conflict

This week, reporter Seaborn Larson and photographer Thom Bridge explain what it was like to cover a no-show protest at the state Capitol, a welcome surprise after warnings of armed crowds on Inauguration Day.

Lawmakers also heard legislation to limit access to abortions, bills that aren’t as likely to be vetoed this session. Opponents to all but promise legal challenges if the proposals become law. Bureau head Holly Michels explains why Montana’s unique state Constitution makes the landscape here different than other states.

And a pair of Republicans from Thompson Falls are bringing legislation that could dramatically change the way Montana manages its wolf population. Deputy Tom Kuglin dives into what's been tried before and what's new this session.

