Big Sky Lede: Trading Holsteins for hens

This week, reporter Seaborn Larson tells us how Darigold canceled its 30-year contract with the Montana State Prison, forcing the state's prison work program, Montana Correctional Enterprises, to scale down its dairy operation from 350 head to about 70, enough to produce milk to self-sustain the Department of Correction's facilities around the state.

Then, Tom Kuglin talks about how the state of Montana is trading Holsteins for hens at Montana State Prison, hopeful that a new pheasant rearing and release program will help recruit hunters and provide inmates continued work opportunities.

Welcome to the second season of Big Sky Lede, where our team brings you an examination of Montana’s new landscape with new laws, a new governor and a new republican dominance across all of state government.

This podcast from the Montana State News Bureau is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Republic, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

