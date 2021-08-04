Big Sky Lede: The language of battle

The Red Pill Festival drew Christian conservatives and conspiracy theorists to Saint Regis last month, a gathering meant to build a community for fringe ideas that have more frequently entered the mainstream.

Elected GOP lawmakers spoke at the event about getting involved in local politics, and distinguishing allies from "enemies," particularly those branded as Republicans In Name Only. Former Washington state Rep. Matt Shea, found to have engaged in domestic terrorism by his own political peers, headlined the event and brought attendees, from Washington, Idaho and western Montana, to their feet.

In this episode of Big Sky Lede, Lee State Bureau reporter Seaborn Larson and producer Thom Bridge talk about the ideas that animated the Red Pill Festival, and which of those ideas have already made an appearance in the Montana Statehouse.

This podcast from the Montana State News Bureau is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Republic, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0