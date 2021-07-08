Big Sky Lede: The funding puzzle for school-based behavioral health

During the legislative session, a program that hasn’t ever really been in the spotlight before got a lot of attention. It’s the Comprehensive School and Community Treatment Program, also known as CSCT.

It’s a program that provides behavioral health treatment to students while they’re in school, during the school day. There’s been long-simmering funding problems for the program that finally came to a head over the last year. Lawmakers thought they created a fix for things this winter, but now it’s looking like that might not be the case.

