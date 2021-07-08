 Skip to main content
Big Sky Lede: The funding puzzle for school-based behavioral health
During the legislative session, a program that hasn’t ever really been in the spotlight before got a lot of attention. It’s the Comprehensive School and Community Treatment Program, also known as CSCT.

It’s a program that provides behavioral health treatment to students while they’re in school, during the school day. There’s been long-simmering funding problems for the program that finally came to a head over the last year. Lawmakers thought they created a fix for things this winter, but now it’s looking like that might not be the case.

This podcast from the Montana State News Bureau is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Republic, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

Montana State News Bureau
