Big Sky Lede: The debate on trail cameras

Weighing the benefits of technology with the principles of fair chase has long been a difficult balance in hunting in Montana and across the West.

Photographing wildlife with remote trail cameras has grown in popularity over the last 20 years, whether as a noninvasive tool for research or a fun form of recreation. But in the hunting world, trail camera use has never been more hotly debated.

On this episode, Tom Kuglin of the Montana State New Bureau, fleshes out the debate and tells us where Montana lands in it.

