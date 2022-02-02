 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big Sky Lede: The debate on trail cameras

Weighing the benefits of technology with the principles of fair chase has long been a difficult balance in hunting in Montana and across the West.

Photographing wildlife with remote trail cameras has grown in popularity over the last 20 years, whether as a noninvasive tool for research or a fun form of recreation. But in the hunting world, trail camera use has never been more hotly debated.

On this episode, Tom Kuglin of the Montana State New Bureau, fleshes out the debate and tells us where Montana lands in it.

This podcast from the Montana State News Bureau is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

