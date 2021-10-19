Big Sky Lede: The Attorney General gets involved

The Montana State News Bureau's Holly Michels this week talks about her coverage of St. Peter's Health, the hospital in Helena, saying their doctors and other staff were threatened and had their medical judgement questioned by three public officials, including Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

This isn't the first time Knudsen, whose office disputed the hospital's description of the incident, has waded into local matters. Michels will explain about the attorney general getting involved with another case in Helena and how his actions differ from his predecessors.

This podcast from the Montana State News Bureau is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Republic, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 5