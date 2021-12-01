 Skip to main content
Big Sky Lede: The Attorney General gets involved, Part 2

A lot has happened as bureau reporters Holly Michels and Seaborn Larson continue to follow the state attorney general and his office's involvement in a dispute with the hospital in Helena over the treatment of a COVID-19 patient. Michels and Larson run down what’s new, including information about the involvement of state Public Service Commissioner Jennifer Fielder, the political reactions to an inquiry into the events and what remains unclear about what happened.

This podcast from the Montana State News Bureau is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Republic, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

Montana State News Bureau
