Big Sky Lede: The 68th Montana Legislature kicks off

On this week's episode, the Montana State News Bureau's Tom Kuglin and Holly Michels run down the opening day of the legislative session, from leadership laying out their priorities and what priorities plan to focus on to voices of dissent in the Capitol and an early indication of a GOP dispute over the power of their supermajority.

This podcast from the Montana State News Bureau is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.