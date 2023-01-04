 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Big Sky Lede: The 68th Montana Legislature kicks off

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On this week's episode, the Montana State News Bureau's Tom Kuglin and Holly Michels run down the opening day of the legislative session, from leadership laying out their priorities and what priorities plan to focus on to voices of dissent in the Capitol and an early indication of a GOP dispute over the power of their supermajority.

With historic supermajority, MT's Legislature kicks off session

This podcast from the Montana State News Bureau is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists named 146 new species in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News