editor's pick topical alert

Big Sky Lede: Special Session in the works?

Republican lawmakers are talking seriously about a possible special legislative session in the coming weeks, and that the governor has indicated a willingness to call lawmakers into session if certain conditions are met.

The goal: preempt a court from redrawing the state’s Public Service Commission districts.

On this episode, Sam Wilson and Holly Michels of the Montana State News Bureau talk about a recent article from Wilson on the rumblings of a special session and the story's fallout.

This podcast from the Montana State News Bureau is created in partnership across five newsrooms – the Billings Gazette, the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli-Republic. You can support this podcast and our efforts by subscribing. Visit any of these newspapers’ websites, and click on the Become a Member button at the top of the home page. We appreciate your support of local journalism.

Montana State News Bureau
