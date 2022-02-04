Big Sky Lede: Special Session in the works?

Republican lawmakers are talking seriously about a possible special legislative session in the coming weeks, and that the governor has indicated a willingness to call lawmakers into session if certain conditions are met.

On this episode, Sam Wilson and Holly Michels of the Montana State News Bureau talk about a recent article from Wilson on the rumblings of a special session and the story's fallout.

