Big Sky Lede: Season two, 'The New Landscape' coming soon

New laws. New governor. New administration.

November 2020 had major implications for Montana. Voters put Republicans into every statewide office, the governor’s chair and in expanded margins in the Legislature.

For the last four months, the Montana State News Bureau documented the bills lawmakers passed that will mean dramatic changes for Montana. Now, we’re reporting on the execution of those new laws.

On this season of Big Sky Lede, we’ll dive into the new landscape.

The list of changes Montana’s about to go through is long:

There’s the framework lawmakers set up to spend billions in federal coronavirus aid that will unfurl over the summer.

We have more restrictive voting laws, passed with support of the new Republican Secretary of State.

The bill to pass a recreational marijuana program seemed like a herculean lift, but now the real work starts with putting the provisions in place.

There’s still debate over changes to hunting laws affecting outfitters' businesses.

And that’s just the start of a slew of new laws that’s facing the state.

Our team will explain all the changes Montana’s going through as a result of the legislative session.