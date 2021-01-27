Big Sky Lede: Ruckus and rolling

A little more than four weeks into the Legislature, lawmakers are already moving through some of the most controversial legislation they’ll hear this session. Reporter Seaborn Larson explains the reasons behind that, and dives into the why testimony on one of those bills got shut down when a rabbi and reverend both tried to talk about racism.

A bill that would have penalized doctors for providing gender-affirming care to transgender minors met an unexpected end on the House floor. Bureau head Holly Michels walks through what the lawmakers who changed their minds said after the vote.

Gov. Greg Gianforte raised some eyebrows when he released the salaries for his cabinet positions. Deputy Tom Kuglin breaks down how much higher their paychecks will be than their predecessors and the administration’s justification.

And while the House has been the venue for most of the fireworks this session so far, the Senate had its own emotional, and at times, contentious hearing for a bill to crossbows during archery seasons for hunters with disabilities.

