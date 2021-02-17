 Skip to main content
Big Sky Lede: Power struggles, bungled evidence and infrastructure plans
Montana State News Bureau

In this week's episode, deputy Tom Kuglin digs into the dynamic between the Montana Legislature and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission as lawmakers debate bills that would usurp the commission rule-making process.

Then reporter Seaborn Larson shares the details behind a lawsuit and subsequent court ruling when evidence was spoiled by Montana Highway Patrol, and explains how the new head of the patrol was involved in that mishandling of a video from a trooper's car.

To wrap up, reporter Sam Wilson give us an outline of how infrastructure legislation is working its way through the halls of the Capitol this session and how a bonding deal brokered in 2019 is holding up.

Montana State News Bureau
